Which Neal Brown Recruits Remain on West Virginia's Football Roster?

Looking at which Neal Brown recruits are still Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

Attrition happens every offseason in college sports, coaching change or not. When there is a change in leadership, though, it often leads to half of the roster (or more) walking out the door.

West Virginia has already experienced significant changes to its roster since Rich Rodriguez was hired in place of the fired Neal Brown, giving the Mountaineers the most newcomers of any team in college football. That number will continue to grow in the coming weeks as the staff adds more players from the portal and cuts ties with some on the roster they don't have room for.

As of Wednesday morning, there are just 41 players on the Mountaineers' roster who were brought in by Neal Brown. This does not include the players in the 2025 recruiting class who were recruited by Brown's staff and signed. The 41 count are returning players. It may seem like a healthy chunk of Brown's guys are still on the roster, but when you take into consideration the roster hovered around the 120 mark a year ago, it's a pretty small number.

So, who's left? Here's a positional breakdown of those returning from last year's team.

QB: Nicco Marchiol, Khalil Wilkins, Scott Kean

RB: Jahiem White, Diore Hubbard

WR: Jaden Bray, Rodney Gallagher III, Jarel Williams, Preston Fox

TE: Noah Braham, Greg Genross, Colin McBee

OL: Cooper Young, Landen Livingston, Nick Krahe, Raymond Kovalesky, Griffin Fogle, Andreas Hunter, Xavier Bausley

DL: Asani Redwood, Quinton Goins, Edward Vesterinen, Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel, Jackson Biser, Corey McIntyre Jr.

LB: Ben Cutter, Reid Carrico, Caden Biser, Curtis Jones Jr.

CB: Keyshawn Robinson, Jayden Bell

S: Israel Boyce, Zae Jennings, Kekoura Tarnue, Jason Cross Jr.

K: RJ Kocan, Nate Flower

P: Oliver Straw

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

