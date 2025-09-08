Who Replaces Jaden Bray's Production? Here's a Look at West Virginia's Options
West Virginia will enter the Backyard Brawl without running back Jahiem White and wide receiver Jaden Bray. Both players are expected to miss the remainder of the season, which is a massive blow to an already struggling offensive unit.
With Bray now sidelined for the rest of the season, WVU will probably need a couple of guys to step up and fill that production. Who could that be? Here's how I see things potentially shaking out, at least for this week's game against Pitt.
Projected WVU Wide Receiver Depth Chart (X position only)
Preston Fox - I don't believe it's clear-cut that Fox will be the guy, but it makes the most sense, and not just because he's been listed as Bray's backup the previous two weeks. He's consistent, reliable, and makes things happen after the catch. He doesn't have the size Bray brings, but his athleticism and reliability make up for it.
Justin Smith-Brown OR Jeff Weimer - Lumping these two together because they are going to continue to be the guys backing up Cam Vaughn at the X. One of them (or both) could split time there when Vaughn is off the field and Z when he's on it. They've both been productive throughout their collegiate careers and have a lot of experience.
Jordan McCants - McCants has experience in this system, having played in it the last three years at Jacksonville State. He's the wild card of the bunch. Because he knows the system and has made some plays in it, he could emerge as someone fighting for that top spot by season's end. It just might not happen right away.
Christian Hamilton - The North Carolina transfer has an extra gear to him and has produced some explosive plays, dating back to his high school days. He's going to be a player here, I just don't know if that will be this season or beginning in 2026.
