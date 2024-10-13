WVU Hall of Famer Anthony Becht Officially Honored During Iowa State Game
Former West Virginia tight end Anthony Becht was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame last month after putting together a storied career from 1996-99.
Due to scheduling conflicts, Becht was unable to attend the Hall of Fame ceremony prior to the Kansas game a few weeks back. During Saturday night's game against the Iowa State Cyclones, Becht was recognized on the field as Mountaineer fans showed their appreciation for him during a media timeout in the ___ quarter.
Becht's son, Rocco, is the starting quarterback for Iowa State and as he laid out in his induction speech via Zoom, he didn't want to miss one of his son's games. Anthony stated that he missed enough of his kids' games and extracurricular activities when he was playing in the NFL and wants to put his family first, as he should.
During his time at WVU, Becht hauled in 83 passes for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was drafted in the first round (27th overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.
In addition to his time with the Jets, he also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, Arizona Cardinals, and Kansas City Chiefs. Over his 11-year career, he caught 188 passes for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns.
