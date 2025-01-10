WVU OT Wyatt Milum Declares for the 2025 NFL Draft
This offseason, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be replacing a lot of players and coaches as a new era begins in Morgantown. But there's no bigger loss than that of starting left tackle Wyatt Milum, who is off to the next level.
Milum has been a steady force along the offensive line for several years, and finished his final season in the Old Gold and Blue; he was named a Consensus All-American. The anchor of the left side didn't allow a single sack in his final three years at WVU, which has helped position him to be one of the top tackles in this spring's draft.
Milum's announcement/farewell to WVU
“I want to thank God for blessing me to be able to play the game that I love and care so much for! I wouldn’t be in this position without God blessing me!
"To my family, thank you for everything that you ever done for me! I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidence! Thank you for always being at my games and being my biggest supporters! When running onto the field, it was a true blessing to see my family in the crowd!
"To my coaches, thank you for always pushing me to be the best player I can be1 Thank you for turning a 18 year old kid into a man! I was blessed to havee you as my coaches! Coach Brown, thank you for giving a kid from a small town, in West Virginia, a chance to live out his dream and play college football! I will be forever grateful and blessed to have you as my Head Coach! I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else leading our team on and off the field!
"To my teammates, thank you for everything you guys have done for me! I will always remember the memories that we made over the past four years. Thank, for always pushing me in the weight room and on the field! Through the ups and downs we always stuck together! I’m grateful to call my teammates my family and brothers!
"With that, I’ll be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft! Go Mountaineers!”
Milum is projected to go somewhere in the first two rounds, but with a strong NFL Combine and Pro Day, he could cement himself as a first-round pick. The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24th-26th in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
If Milum does go on the opening night of the draft, he will become the thirteenth Mountaineer to be selected in the first round, joining OT Joe Stydahar, FB Joe Marconi, LB Chuck Howley, FB Dick Leftridge, OL Brian Jozwiak, DE Renaldo Turnbull, TE Anthony Becht, DB Adam Jones, WR Tavon Austin, LB Bruce Irvin, S Karl Joseph, and WR Kevin White.
