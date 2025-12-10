Philip Rivers May Jump One of His 2004 Draft Rivals in All-Time Passing Career List
Philip Rivers was signed to the Colts’ practice squad on Tuesday after not playing since the 2020 season. He’s making the comeback that nearly no one expected.
He hasn’t officially been elevated to the active roster, nor has he been announced as Indianapolis’ starting quarterback. But, if he does play for the Colts at some point, he’ll continue to add to his career passing yard total.
The 44-year-old currently sits in seventh place of the NFL’s all-time passing yards list with 63,440 yards after 17 seasons in the league. Rivers is behind former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s 64,088 yards from his 18 seasons in Pittsburgh, which is 649 yards more than Rivers. So, depending how much, if at all, Rivers plays this year, he could jump up to the sixth all-time spot.
But, Rivers has Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford chasing him for the seventh spot at the same time. Stafford currently has 63,163 yards after Week 14 this season. He’s trailing Rivers by 277 yards, which could be doable in one game. Stafford might have to keep chasing Rivers if he gets some action on the field and increases his all-time total.
Both Rivers and Roethlisberger were coincidentally drafted in 2004, too. Rivers was picked fourth overall, while Roethlisberger was selected 11th. Who would’ve thought this leaderboard race would happen 21 years later?
It’ll be interesting to see what happens with Rivers as the week continues.