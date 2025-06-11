Rays vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 11
Boston Red Sox No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony made a major impact on Tuesday night, driving in two runs to lead Boston to a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
The win evened the series between Boston and Tampa Bay heading into Wednesday night’s rubber match at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox are slight favorites in this game with Walker Buehler on the mound, but the Rays will counter with Zack Littell (3.68 ERA), who has done a solid job as of late for Tampa Bay. Over his last 10 starts, Littell has led the Rays to an 8-2 record while posting a 2.83 ERA.
Can he keep that going on Wednesday night?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this AL East battle.
Rays vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rays -1.5 (+145)
- Red Sox +1.5 (-178)
Moneyline
- Rays: -105
- Red Sox: -115
Total
- 10 (Over -104/Under -117)
Rays vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Tampa Bay: Zack Littell (6-5, 3.68 ERA)
- Boston: Walker Buehler (4-4, 5.18 ERA)
Rays vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 11
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, FDSSUN
- Rays record: 36-31
- Red Sox record: 33-36
Rays vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets
Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jarren Duran to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Duran is worth a look on Wednesday:
The 2025 season has been a bit of a disappointing one for Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, as he’s hitting .271 with just four home runs.
However, he has a great matchup on Wednesday against Tampa Bay Rays starter Zack Littell, who has given up 17 home runs in 13 starts in the 2025 season. Littell has just four outings all season where didn’t give up a homer.
Duran has crushed the Rays righty in his career, hitting .333 with four extra base hits (and one homer) against him. It’s also worth noting that Duran’s numbers have been much better against righties in 2025.
Not only have all four of his homers come against righties, but he has a .283/.347/.455 slash line with 21 extra-base hits against them this season.
Rays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
After losing the first five starts Littell made this season, the Rays have won eight in a row, and the righty has a 2.79 ERA over that stretch.
Now, he gets to take on a Boston team that is under .500 in the 2025 season and has struggled at times in Walker Buehler’s starts. Buehler has a 5.18 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP, ranking in the 19th percentile in expected ERA and 18th percentile in expected batting average against.
Boston has won six of the veteran’s starts, but Buehler has struggled recently, allowing 12 runs (10 earned) and 17 hits over his last two starts.
While Tampa Bay was held to just one run on Tuesday, it ranks second in runs scored and eighth in OPS over the last 15 days.
I expect the Rays to extend their winning streak in Littell’s outings on Wednesday.
Pick: Rays Moneyline (-105 at DraftKings)
