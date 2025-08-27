WVU in the NFL: David Sills V, Beanie Bishop Headline Surprising NFL Moves
Cut-down day in the NFL is one of the most emotional days a young player (or sometimes veteran) can experience. The fear of getting cut is one thing, but the thought will always be back in the mind that they may never get another opportunity to prove themselves.
On Tuesday, two notable former West Virginia Mountaineers were let go by their respective teams — wide receiver Garrett Greene (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. (Pittsburgh Steelers).
Too much depth in Tampa
Greene always had a bit of an uphill battle to make the active roster, simply because of how much depth exists in Tampa's wide receiver room. Mix in that he's playing the position for the first time in his career, and from the onset, it seemed extremely unlikely. Greene not only stuck around past rookie minicamp, but ended up spending the entire preseason with the Bucs and made a legitimate case to make the team, catching eight passes for 65 yards and a touchdown, plus popping a couple of big returns. At the very least, Greene has earned another opportunity in the league.
Pittsburgh turns heads with Beanie decision
The biggest surprise of the day, by far, was the Steelers cutting ties with Beanie Bishop. The former undrafted free agent made the team out of camp last season and won the starting job at nickel. He was a playmaker on the back end, totaling 45 tackles, seven passes defended, and four interceptions. Despite the strong rookie campaign, it appears the addition of Jalen Ramsey and a few others played a role in the team's decision.
David Sills makes the cut in Atlanta
After years of bouncing around in the league without getting much of a shot, David Sills V is finally getting an opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons. He only caught three passes for 28 yards during the preseason, but he did enough during training camp to secure himself a spot.
Rasul finally signs a deal
One of the most head-scratching things this offseason was Rasul Douglas going unsigned. He's proven to be a reliable starting corner in the league who can force turnovers and break up passes. Yesterday, he inked a deal with the Miami Dolphins.
