Dolphins Signing Former AFC East Rival Rasul Douglas
The Dolphins are adding some veteran help to their secondary.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Miami is signing cornerback Rasul Douglas to a one-year, $3 million contract. The move comes one day after Miami released cornerback Mike Hilton.
Douglas was drafted by the Eagles in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft and spent three seasons in Philadelphia, winning Super Bowl LII as a rookie. He's since spent regular-season time with the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, and most recently the Buffalo Bills.
The 30-year-old has tallied 394 tackles, 75 passes defensed, and 19 interceptions—including a league-high two returned for touchdowns in 2021—throughout his eight-year career. He'll now join a Dolphins secondary manned by cornerbacks Storm Duck, Kendall Sheffield, and Jack Jones among others, as well as safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ashtyn Davis.
Miami opens the 2025 NFL season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 7.