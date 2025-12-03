West Virginia Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Follow along as West Virginia builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Position-by-Position Breakdown

QB:

RB:

WR: Charlie Hanafin

TE: Malachi Thompson

OL: Aidan Woods, Camden Goforth, Lamarcus Dillard

DL:

EDGE:

LB:

CB:

S: Jayden Ballard

Top Commitments in the Class

OT Kevin Brown (4-star, ESPN): The son of former Mountaineer offensive lineman Tim Brown is a massive pickup for West Virginia and is someone who just might be able to come in and start from day one. Following the firing of James Franklin at Penn State, West Virginia, and Ohio State duked it out for his services. Having his dad in the Mountaineers' corner certainly helped, especially considering he played for Rich Rodriguez.

CB Vincent Smith (4-star, 247 Sports): West Virginia is getting a big and long corner that plays the ball well in the air. The Mountaineers received good play from their cornerback group this season, but oftentimes were beaten simply because of their lack of size. Smith checks in at 6'2", 200 pounds, immediately making him one of the bigger players in the room.

OT Jonas Muya (3-star, consensus): On the eve of the early signing period, the Mountaineers scooped up a big commitment from this large offensive lineman (6'8", 280 lbs) who has the look of a multi-year starter. WVU beat out the likes of Minnesota, Oklahoma, Purdue, and Tennessee for his services.

RB SirPaul Cheeks (3-star, consensus): The Virginia native is an electrifying playmaker who can make people look silly in the open field. He has top-notch speed, which is exactly what this Rich Rod offense needed. He suffered a torn ACL a couple of months ago and won't be fully healed until later this summer.

QB Jyron Hughley (3-star, consensus): Hughley is one of two quarterback commits in this class entering the first day of the early signing period. He is the nephew of former West Virginia quarterback and assistant coach Ja'Juan Seider.

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

