West Virginia Lands Commitment From a Top JUCO Wide Receiver

The Mountaineers' recruiting class grows once again.

Schuyler Callihan

Sunday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers scooped up a commitment from junior college wide receiver Kedrick Triplett (6'1", 200 lbs) of Pearl River C.C.

Triplett picked the Mountaineers over Arkansas, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana Monroe, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, Old Dominion, Southern Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Toledo, Troy, Utah, UTEP, UTSA, Western Kentucky, and a few others.

In nine games this season, Triplett has hauled in 25 receptions for 399 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 16 yards per catch, registering a season-long of 88 yards.

Triplett is widely considered as one of the top junior college receivers in the nation, alongside fellow West Virginia commit Keon Hutchins, with whom he was on campus this weekend. Both players run a 40-time in the 4.3s, meaning that receiver room just got a whole lot faster.

Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown

RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley

WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Keon Hutchins, Kedrick Triplett

TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush

OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods

DL: Cameron Mallory

EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie

LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer

CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone

S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

