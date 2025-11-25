West Virginia Receives Commitment from '26 LB Caleb Gordon
The West Virginia University football program landed its second commit for the 2026 class Monday night, receiving a verbal commitment from linebacker Caleb Gordon after he announced his pledge to the Mountaineers on social media.
“After careful consideration and talks with my family I’m excited to announce I’m 1000% committed to WVU Football,” Caleb Gordon stated on X. “Country Roads take me home!”
The six-foot, 217-pound linebacker was previously committed to Arkansas, but decommitted in late September the day after Sam Pittman was fired. He also held offers from Virginia, Clemson, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, North Carlina, Memphis, Charlotte, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Liberty, Marshall, Georgia State, Austin Peay, Old Dominion, Gardner-Webb, and Coastal Carolina.
Gordon, a native of Dallas, North Carolina, becomes the 32nd commit for the Mountaineer football program and the fourth linebacker overall.
The first signing period for the 2026 class is Wednesday, Dec. 3.
2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell, Caleb Gordon
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Keon Hutchins
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer
CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Can WVU Pull Off a Stunner Against Texas Tech? Crazier Things Have Happened in Morgantown
West Virginia’s Wiggle Room in Non-Con Play is Nearly Gone with Key Games Ahead
West Virginia Surges Into Top Four for Explosive JUCO RB Martavious Boswell
Ross Hodge Expresses Sharp Frustration with WVU’s Physicality vs. Xavier
Stock Up, Stock Down: Tournament Resume, Eagelstaff, Bad Luck + More