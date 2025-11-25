Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Receives Commitment from '26 LB Caleb Gordon

The Mountaineers gain another linebacker for the 2026 class

Christopher Hall

Ashbrook's Caleb Gordon lunges at South Point ball carrier Walker Spargo during their Sept. 19, 2025 matchup in Gastonia. The Green Wave won, 20-14.
Ashbrook's Caleb Gordon lunges at South Point ball carrier Walker Spargo during their Sept. 19, 2025 matchup in Gastonia. The Green Wave won, 20-14. / Joe L. Hughes II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The West Virginia University football program landed its second commit for the 2026 class Monday night, receiving a verbal commitment from linebacker Caleb Gordon after he announced his pledge to the Mountaineers on social media.

“After careful consideration and talks with my family I’m excited to announce I’m 1000% committed to WVU Football,” Caleb Gordon stated on X. “Country Roads take me home!”

The six-foot, 217-pound linebacker was previously committed to Arkansas, but decommitted in late September the day after Sam Pittman was fired. He also held offers from Virginia, Clemson, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, North Carlina, Memphis, Charlotte, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Liberty, Marshall, Georgia State, Austin Peay, Old Dominion, Gardner-Webb, and Coastal Carolina.

Gordon, a native of Dallas, North Carolina, becomes the 32nd commit for the Mountaineer football program and the fourth linebacker overall.

The first signing period for the 2026 class is Wednesday, Dec. 3.

2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown

RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell, Caleb Gordon

WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Keon Hutchins

TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush

OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods

DL: Cameron Mallory

EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie

LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer

CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone

S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard

