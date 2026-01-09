WVU Strikes Again, Landing UConn Wide Receiver Transfer John Neider

For the second time in as many days, the West Virginia coaching staff has secured a commitment from a UConn transfer. Late last night, it was offensive tackle Carsten Casady, and moments ago, wide receiver John Neider officially became a Mountaineer.

The former walk-on spent the majority of his time on the special teams unit early in his career, and this past season, he cracked the rotation at wide receiver and hauled in 27 receptions for 422 yards and two touchdowns on the year.

In a 38-23 win over Boston College, Neider recorded the first touchdown of his career, finishing the day with two catches for 69 yards.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis).

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Rich Rodriguez Did Not Mess Around — West Virginia's Offensive Line is Fixed

West Virginia is in Heavy Pursuit of One of the Nation's Top Pass Rushers in Portal

Ex-Virginia Tech and Kennesaw State WR Christian Moss Taking a Visit to West Virginia

Mountaineers Fortify the Trenches with UConn Transfer

Versatile Jacksonville State O-Line Transfer Commits to West Virginia