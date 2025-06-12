WVU Women's Basketball 2025-26 Big 12 Conference Opponents Revealed
The Big 12 Conference released the 2025-26 women’s basketball schedule matrix Thursday afternoon.
The West Virginia University women’s basketball program will play a home-and-away series with TCU, UCF and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Arizona, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Houston will come to Morgantown and the Mountaineers will be on the road to face BYU, Utah, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Colorado for the season’s only meeting.
Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness. A full Big 12 schedule with official dates and tipoff times will be released at a later date.
West Virginia finished the 2024-25 season with a 25-8 overall record, a perfect 14-0 home record, and earned a berth to the NCAA tournament as a sixth seed. The Mountaineers advanced to the second round after a win over Columbia before giving a valiant effort in the second round loss to host team North Carolina.
West Virginia finished fourth in the Big 12 standings, posting 13 -5 league record.
New season tickets and renewals are now on sale for just $80 at wvugame.com.
HOME
TCU
UCF
Cincinnati
Arizona
Arizona State
Texas Tech
Oklahoma State
Baylor
Houston
AWAY
TCU
UCF
Cincinnati
BYU
Utah
Iowa State
Kansas
Kansas State
Colorado
