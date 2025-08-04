4 playmakers on both sides of the ball emerge as standouts from Wisconsin Badgers fall camp practice Monday
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers held their seventh day of fall football camp Monday in Platteville, where Wisconsin Badgers on SI had boots on the ground for the session to take notes on the everything the team showed.
After highlighting some observations from the practice earlier, we're turning our attention to some of the individuals who shined:
Vinny Anthony
The Edwards to Anthony connection has shown up in Platteville. Edwards leaned on the veteran wideout Monday, looking Anthony's way both times after drawing a free play with a hard count.
Anthony came down with the first pass up the left sideline for a gain of about 30 yards, and the pair linked up for multiple other short or moderate gains throughout the day.
Wisconsin's leading wideout from 2024 looks even more dominant in 2025, improving in the short and intermediate portions while maintaining his big-play ability.
Geimere Latimer
Latimer has been a bright spot for the Badgers since stepping on campus. The transfer cornerback had another strong practice Monday, and he contributed to the only interception of the session.
Defending wide receiver Trech Kekahuna on a quick slant, Latimer got his arm around the receiver to pop the ball up into the air. Safety Austin Brown made a one-handed catch on the loose ball to complete the turnover.
The nickelback nearly had a pick of his own during one-on-ones, blanketing Tyrell Henry on an out-breaking route. Quarterback Danny O'Neil fired the ball in, and it looked like Latimer caught it until Henry ripped it out of his hands.
Darrion Dupree
Dupree was a bystander to Dilin Jones' ascension this spring, but he had the opportunity to flip the script Monday, showing off his versatility and explosiveness.
In addition to a pair of physical trucks, Dupree had two chunk gains on screen passes. He put together a few quality runs as well.
He did have the ball punched out by Brown at the end of one of his receptions, but it was recovered by the offense.
Even if Jones handles a majority of the early-down work, Dupree's pass-catching chops should keep him on the field during passing downs.
Mason Reiger
Reiger continues to generate buzz in Platteville despite missing all of spring camp with an injury.
The Louisville transfer gave left guard Joe Brunner fits Monday, and the pair jawed back and forth after the whistle. Reiger's mix of speed and strength at 6-foot-5, 248 pounds gives the Badgers a unique threat off the edge.
He also beat left tackle Davis Heinzen multiple times for quarterback pressures. Reiger even stuffed a Vinny Anthony run well in the backfield. He has been a one-man wrecking crew this fall, and he's making his case to be top dog in an edge rushing unit lacking a true No. 1.