Wisconsin Badgers have been one of worst in the country in key category
A lot has gone wrong for the Wisconsin Badgers through four games this season. The widespread errors and shortcomings came to a boiling point in Week 4 against Maryland.
Wisconsin fans rained boos upon Luke Fickell and the team, with chants of "Fire Fickell" ringing through Camp Randall.
It's tough to pinpoint the reason for the Badgers failures thus far, because they haven't had many positives.
Special teams blunders, injuries to key players and a defective offensive line immediately come to mind.
But PFF grades reveal one larger issue that stands above the rest.
Badgers grade out as one of the worst passing offenses in FBS
Getting back to a run-first identity was one of the key reasons for firing Phil Longo and hiring Jeff Grimes this offseason. But with the offensive line's inability to run block, Wisconsin has been forced to lean on its passing game to score points.
That hasn't worked.
PFF grades Wisconsin's passing offense as the sixth worst in the country. That's the second worst mark in the Big Ten, ahead of only Northwestern.
The Badgers given up 14 sacks and have thrown six touchdowns with five interceptions.
Danny O'Neil, who started the season as a backup, has been at the forefront of the issues. He's accounted for all five of the interceptions and struggled greatly against Alabama and Maryland. The sophomore seemed skittish at times, looking for a reason to scramble or abandon the pocket.
Starter Billy Edwards Jr. has looked better but doesn't have the stats to back it up. He has completed 43.8 percent of his 16 pass attempts and doesn't have a touchdown or interception.
The knockout punch from PFF's ranking of Wisconsin's passing game is how it compares to former offensive coordinator Phil Longo's offense at his new home at Sam Houston State. His Bearkats are 0-4 with a total of only 641 yards and two touchdowns to go with four interceptions.
The Bearkats' aerial attack grades one spot ahead of the Badgers.