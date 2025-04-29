All Badgers

Prized Wisconsin Badgers junior college transfer lands massive NFL payday after breakout season

The Minnesota Vikings gave Andrew Van Ginkel a one-year, $23 million contract extension.

Lorin Cox

Wisconsin linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (17) pressures Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the second quarter of their game on October 6, 2018, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Nebraska 41-24. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Wisconsin Badgers haven't had a lot of junior college success stories, but one of their shining examples continues to blaze a path forward.

No one was quite sure what to expect when Andrew Van Ginkel transferred to UW from Iowa Western Community College in 2017, but two strong seasons in Madison made him an NFL draft pick.

Now, he's really cashing in.

The Minnesota Vikings signed Van Ginkel to a one-year contract extension on Tuesday worth $23 million.

He's coming off of a breakout 2024 season when he made the Pro Bowl with 11.5 sacks and two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Van Ginkel signed with Minnesota as a free agent last year on a two-year, $20 million deal, and now the team is more than doubling his salary to reward his big year.

$23 million on his new deal would make him one of the Top 10 highest paid edge rushers in the NFL. For comparison, former Badger T.J. Watt makes around $28 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The short length of Van Ginkel's new contract could land him another big payday soon, if he continues to produce at a top level for the Vikings.

Not bad for a kid who was playing at a junior college less than 10 years ago.

Lorin Cox is the host of the Locked on Bears podcast and has been covering the Chicago Bears since 2016. He is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus and has written for NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today's Bears Wire. You can follow him on Twitter @CoxSports1.

