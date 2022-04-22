Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin offensive lineman Josh Seltzner

An NFL Draft profile for former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Josh Seltzner.

With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.

Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.

With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense.

Today we turn our focus to Wisconsin offensive lineman Josh Seltzner

Bio

  • Name: Josh Seltzner
  • Position: Offensive guard
  • Jersey number: No. 70
  • Hometown: Columbus, Wisconsin
  • High school: Columbus High School
  • Recruiting information: Walk-on
  • College major: Life Sciences Communication

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • Weight: 310 pounds

Pro Day numbers

  • 40-yard dash: 5.10
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.53
  • 3-cone: 7.46
  • Broad jump: 113"
  • Vertical jump: 31"
  • Bench press: 26 reps 

Mock draft projections

Josh Seltzner is projected to be an undrafted free agent, though his stock has risen lately after a strong local Pro Day. As a former first-team All Big-Ten selection, Seltzer could be a steal for a team. 

Possible teams of interest

The following teams are listed as in the market for interior offensive line help according to Pro Football Focus:

  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Washington Commanders

All 32 NFL teams were also in attendance for Wisconsin's Pro Day back on March 9.

Wisconsin offensive lineman Josh Seltzner (Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
