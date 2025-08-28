Wisconsin Badgers coach sounds off on NFL fate of former UW offensive linemen
NFL roster cuts have come and gone, and that means fateful decisions have been made impacting the lives of several former Wisconsin Badgers. As late-round NFL Draft hopefuls and undrafted free agents sat by the phone waiting to learn their fates, a pair of Wisconsin football alums received positive news.
Fans of the Cardinal and White know that the moniker "O-Line U" is not only made at the top of the draft. Yes, 2007 third-overall pick, Brookfield native, and Badger alum Joe Thomas deserves his flowers and then some. Where the UW development pipeline shines most brightly, however, is in its ability to provide NFL teams with reliable depth.
Among those depth pieces that will be called upon this season is Jack Nelson. The former Badgers left tackle remains with the Atlanta Falcons after being selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. His former offensive line coach sees it as "no surprise" that Nelson continues to shoot up the depth chart.
Badgers assistant AJ Blazek reacted to the news of Nelson's ascent, bragging that the Stoughton native "is as TOUGH & OLD SCHOOL as they come!" Nelson is seeking to prove the old mantra that "the best ability is availability" as a pair of injuries to Falcons tackles Kaleb McGary and Storm Norton have thrust him into an elevated role. With McGary, Atlanta's starting right tackle, and Norton, the preferred reserve at both tackle spots, out, Nelson could be called upon, given his experience playing on the outside of both sides of the line.
Elsewhere in the league, Joe Huber is making waves in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Vikings brought in the former Wisconsin Badgers and Cincinnati Bearcats standout as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. Since then, Huber has been excellent, consistently grading as one of the best offensive linemen among all preseason participants.
For his efforts, Huber was rewarded. The Dublin, Ohio native went from undrafted free agent to making an NFL roster in a few short months, much to the delight of his former position coach in Madison.
"Congrats to B1G [Joe Huber!]" Blazek wrote in a post. Blazek added that Huber "is just doing what he's always done... Take an OPPORTUNITY, go to WORK, and EARN it!!"
Jack Nelson joined the Wisconsin Badgers as a consensus four-star recruit and the second-ranked prospect in Wisconsin as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Across a three-season stretch from 2021-2024, he started 50 games in Madison, including 37 at left tackle from 2022-2024.
Joe Huber followed head coach Luke Fickell in joining the Wisconsin football program in 2023. After starting 12 games at right tackle for Cincinnati in 2022, Huber started 12 games for Wisconsin at left guard in 2023, and 12 games at right guard in 2024.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Former Wisconsin Badgers hockey captain signs NHL free agent deal with defending Stanley Cup champions