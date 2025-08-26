Undrafted Wisconsin Badgers OL sticks on NFL 53-man roster after dominant preseason
Wisconsin Badgers offensive linemen have gotten overlooked in recent NFL Drafts, but they continue to prove their merit in the pros.
The latest shining example is Joe Huber, a two-year starter for the Badgers who went undrafted this past spring.
He signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent, and he earned his way onto the team's 53-man roster with a dominant preseason.
Huber was one of PFF's highest-graded guards this preseason, playing the second-most snaps of any offensive lineman in the league.
He'll be a top backup for a Vikings team that rebuilt the interior of its offensive line this offseason in free agency and the NFL Draft.
It's no surprise after he was a mainstay on the Wisconsin offensive line. He transferred to Madison to follow head coach Luke Fickell from Cincinnati.
He has the versatility to play on either side of the line, and plenty of experience to lean on as he adjusts to the pros.
Huber even got a shoutout on social media from the Badgers' offensive line coach who was thrilled but not surprised by his success.
He serves as a shining example for the next set of Wisconsin linemen pursuing a pro career. It's not always about draft status or how you start.
The Badgers offensive line factory continues to pump out NFL-caliber offensive linemen.