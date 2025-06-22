All Badgers

Steven Crowl left out of ESPN's Top 100 NBA Draft prospect rankings

ESPN released its Top 100 NBA Draft prospect rankings, and Wisconsin Badgers big man Steven Crowl didn't make the cut, despite reports that he's worked out for 6 NBA teams in the lead up to the draft.

Mar 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Montana Grizzlies forward Te'Jon Sawyer (32) defends against Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena.
Wisconsin Badgers big man Steven Crowl has reportedly worked out for at least six NBA teams in the lead-up to this year's draft.

Pro teams want to see what he can do, even though he's apparently not a Top 100 player in the draft class that only sees 60 players selected.

That's according to ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony, who ranked his Top 100 players and didn't include Crowl anywhere on the list.

No one was expecting Crowl to be selected in the draft, but missing the Top 100 paints a bleak picture for his pro prospects despite the workouts from NBA teams.

That doesn't mean one of them won't take a chance on Crowl as an undrafted free agent, or at the very least offer him a Summer League invite to see what he can do.

He offers great length and a quality shooting touch for a big man who can stretch the floor. That's at least worth a look in the NBA.

Givony's ranking has teammate John Tonje at No. 42, which is in line with where he's being projected in most mock drafts.

