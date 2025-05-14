All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers fall out of Top 20 in latest college basketball rankings from Andy Katz

Greg Gard had a productive offseason of retooling the Badger's rotation with transfer portal additions, but the new-look lineup still has to prove itself to national college basketball analysts.

Mar 19, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard during a press conference at Ball Arena.
NCAA analyst Andy Katz released his latest Power 37 rankings of the top teams in the sport, and he dropped Wisconsin outside of the Top 20 at No. 21.

In Katz's previous rankings last month, he had Wisconsin at No. 19. Perhaps that could say more about the teams he moved above the Badgers, like Gonzaga and Oregon, who moved into the Top 15.

It hurts a little bit more to see rival Illinois jump Wisconsin, moving up from 26 to 19.

In the time between rankings, Gard added guard Braeden Carrington from Tulsa in the transfer portal and signed Lithuanian big man Aleksas Bieliauskas.

The Badgers still have one roster spot open for a final boost to their rotation, but they'll once again have to prove their merit on the court this season to re-earn national respect.

