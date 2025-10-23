Wisconsin Badgers vs. Oklahoma Sooners basketball: How to watch, stream and listen
Following Sunday's annual Red-White Scrimmage, No. 24 Wisconsin plays its first exhibition game of the 2025-26 season when it faces Oklahoma on Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin is 60-4 in exhibition play with a 51-game winning streak that dates back to 1992. This will be the Badgers' first exhibition game against an NCAA Division-I opponent since facing Northern Iowa in 2017 and first ever against a Power-Four opponent.
This will be the first of two exhibition games for the Badgers, as Wisconsin will host UW-Platteville at the Kohl Center on Wednesday, October 29 in the ninth-annual Garding Against Cancer game. UW opens the season at home on November 3 against Campbell.
How to watch
Venue: Fiserv Forum
Time: 7 p.m. CT
TV: None
Streaming: Big Ten Network Plus
Radio: Badger Radio Network (Chris Vosters and Brian Butch)
Related: Wisconsin Badgers announce tip-off times, streaming and TV channels for full men's basketball schedule
Wisconsin Badgers projected lineup
2 Nick Boyd (Senior Guard, 6-3, 177 pounds)
7 Andrew Rohde (Senior Guard, 6-6, 195 pounds)
22 Austin Rapp (Sophomore Forward, 6-10, 238 pounds)
25 John Blackwell (Junior Guard, 6-4, 203 pounds)
31 Nolan Winter (Junior Forward, 7-0, 235 pounds)
Oklahoma Sooners projected lineup
1 Xzayvier Brown (Junior Guard, 6-2, 182 pounds)
5 Mohamed Wague (Senior Center, 6-10, 225 pounds)
9 Nijel Pack (Senior Guard, 5-10, 188 pounds)
10 Derrion Reed (Sophomore Forward, 6-8, 226 pounds)
13 Tae Davis (Senior Forward, 6-9, 215 pounds)
Stats to know
Nine newcomers will take the floor for Wisconsin Friday, including five transfers and four true freshmen. Among the group is former San Diego State and FAU guard Nick Boyd, who brings Final Four experience from his days at FAU.
Sophomore Austin Rapp joins the Badgers from Portland, where he dominated in his lone season, winning WCC Freshman of the Year honors. Boyd scored in a game-high 21 points for Team Red in Sunday's Red-White Scrimmage, while Rapp added 15 points for Team White.
The Badgers lead the all-time regular-season series against the Sooners, 6-4. The Badgers posted a pair of 20-point wins in the last two meetings, a 90-70 win on Dec. 3, 2016 in Madison and a 78-58 victory in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 22, 2018.
Badgers head coach Greg Gard is a perfect 2-0 against the Sooners.
Friday marks the first of two games that Wisconsin will play in Milwaukee as UW will take on Villanova as a part of the Milwaukee Hoops Showdown on Friday, Dec. 19.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. as the second game of a doubleheader that also features a matchup between UW-Milwaukee and South Dakota State.