Wisconsin wasn't surprised with the physical nature of Seton Hall, only that the Badgers didn't aptly respond to it.



Bullied and frazzled through the opening half Thursday, UW dug itself a 17-point deficit that proved too much to overcome in a 74-69 loss to the Pirates in the Baha Mar Championship semifinals.



The Badgers (4-1) had eight field goals and 11 turnovers in the first half, a telling sign to head coach Greg Gard that UW was reacting instead of attacking.



A more assertive team in the second half tied the score twice in the final six-plus minutes, but too many mistakes and turnovers proved costly.



"We had dug ourselves such a deep hole," Gard said. "We could get some momentum going, but it's hard to continue to climb that mountain."



Murray State (5-1) has a similar story from its 93-83 loss to N.C. State in Thursday's other semifinal. Trailing by 19 points at halftime to the Wolfpack, the Racers scored 54 points on 56.3 percent shooting in the second half to tighten the margin.



Averging 92.4 points per game, the Racers have been statistically better in several categories in the second half this season, including scoring 23 more second half points (284-261) and shooting six percent better from the floor in the second half (49 percent; 43 percent first half shooting).

Wisconsin can't just show up and be a one-half team, a fact driven home to the #Badgers after a disconcerting first half set them up for failure against Seton Hall. Takeaways from UW's 74-69 loss. https://t.co/fsEwau7hM2 — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 20, 2026

How can I watch the Badgers vs. the Racers?

Date: Friday, Nov.20

Start time: 6 p.m. central

TV channel: CBS Sports Network



You can stream CBS Sports Network using live TV streaming services, cable provider logins, or the CBS Sports Network Website.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Racers?

The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being 1310 WIBA-AM, FOX Sports 1070, and 101.5 WIBA-FM in the Madison area and 620 WTMJ-AM and 94.5 ESPN in Milwaukee. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 261 or online on The Varsity Network.



Lane Grindle (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin All-American Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to FanDuel as of Nov.20



Odds: Badgers by 3.5

Over/under: 161.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-110), Murray State (-110)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 1-4

Wisconsin's ATS record as favorite: 1-4

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Series info

All-time, regular season: 0-0

All-time, postseason: 0-0

All-time vs. Missouri Valley: Wisconsin leads 17-9

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 8 vs. MVC

Wisconsin's 2026 nonconference schedule

All times Central



Nov.2: Denver, W 75-68

Nov.6: Delaware, W 73-64

Nov.10: Fairfield, W 89-42

Nov.15: Coastal Carolina, W 89-81

Nov.19: vs. Seton Hall (Nassau, Bahamas), L 69-74

Nov.20: vs. Murray State (Baha Mar Championship, Bahamas), 6 p.m.

Nov.25: Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Dec.5: at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Dec.12: vs. Villanova (in Philadelphia), 11 a.m.

Dec.19: vs. Auburn (in Nashville), 3 p.m.

Dec.22: Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Dec.30: Colorado State, 7 p.m.