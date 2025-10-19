All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers offer 4-star class of 2027 guard with ties to Brad Davison

Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers can lean on former player-turned-coach Brad Davison in recruiting a key class of 2027 target from Minnesota.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard is shown during the second half of their game Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Maryland 74-70. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Greg Gard has been very complimentary of the in-state talent Wisconsin has in the class of 2027.

But the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year still likes to dive into the state of Minnesota, where the program has had plenty of success recruiting in recent years.

The Wisconsin Badgers hosted four-star guard Baboucarr Ann for an official visit over the weekend, and the standout 6-foot-5 guard left Madison with a scholarship offer from the staff.

Badgers enter the running for Ann

Hailing from Maple Grove, Minnesota, Ann holds offers from Notre Dame, Iowa State, Minnesota and Arizona State, in addition to Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard averaged 15 points per game and three combined steals-plus-blocks during his sophomore season while shooting over 40 percent from three-point range.

Ann possesses a strong all-around game. He's a plus-athlete who frequently plays above the rim, and he has the requisite length to be an impactful defender on and off the ball.

He flashed some passing upside and knocked down several three-pointers from college range. Rivals.com has Ann rated as a four-star recruit and the 56th player in the 2027 class overall, though 247Sports lists him as a three-star talent with no national ranking.

While his recruiting will almost certainly pick up in the coming months, Wisconsin has a unique edge.

New Special Assistant to the Head Coach Brad Davison attended and starred at Maple Grove High School. While Davison is still finding his niche as a coach, he could play a key role in Ann's recruitment.

Where does the Badgers 2027 recruiting class stand?

Ann is the seventh player in the 2027 class to land an offer from the Badgers and the second from Minnesota.

According to Rivals' Industry rankings, Ann ranks as the sixth best of the bunch, with all seven falling within the top 150 nationally.

Some of Wiscconsin's key targets are four-star point guard Dooney Johnson, four-star forward Donovan Davis, three-star guard Jalen Brown and three star small forward Deuce McDuffie.

All four were in attendance for Wisconsin's High School Advanced Camp this Summer.

Although Wisconsin is targeting plenty of other high-end recruits, Ann's athleticism, two-way upside and length make him a unique prospect.

