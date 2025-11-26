Wisconsin Badgers vs. Providence Friars | How to watch, stream & listen
Looking to rebound from its first loss of the season, Wisconsin looks to continue its success in November holiday tournament when the Badgers play Providence in the semifinals of the Rady Children's Invitational on Thanksgiving afternoon at Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego.
Wisconsin (4-1) has won back-to-back holiday tournaments and in three of the last four seasons, walking away victories from the Greenbrier Tip-Off in White Sulphur Springs, WV, last season, the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida in 2023, and the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas in 2021.
"You want to play really good teams that are going to test you and expose your weaknesses," head coach Greg Gard said. "We learned a lot from Friday night (a 98-70 loss to No.9 BYU in Salt Lake City). We were guilty in creating a lot of self-inflicted situations. We have to learn how to prevent those and when they do happen, quickly correct them."
"I like how we've responded here in the last three days of practice. They've gotten after each other, which is a good sign. They are very competitive."
Picked to finish fourth in the Big East, the Friars (3-1) top five scorers are all guards who average double figures. Senior Jason Edwards leads Providence in scoring and assists while sophomore forward Oswin Erhunmwunse is the rim protector with 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game.
Wisconsin won the first meeting between the two schools in 1961 but the Friars have won the last five, including a 72-59 victory in Rhode Island two years ago.
How can I watch the Badgers vs. the Friars?
Date: Thursday, Nov.27
Start time: 4:30 p.m. central
TV channel: FS1 (Cory Provus and Donny Marshall)
Streaming: You can stream a sports game on FS1 by subscribing to a live TV streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV, or by subscribing to FOX One, a dedicated streaming service from FOX. Alternatively, you can use the official FOX Sports app by authenticating with the credentials from your existing pay TV or streaming service subscription.
How can I listen to Badgers vs. Friars?
Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 196 on online on The Varsity Network.
Chris Vosters (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin All-Big Ten center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.
What are the recreational betting odds?
Odds according to Action Network as of Nov.26
Odds: Badgers by 5.5
Over/under: 167.5
Moneyline: Wisconsin (-105), Providence (-115)
The info on this week's opponent
All-time, regular season: Friars lead 5-1
All-time, postseason: 0-0
All-time, regular season in neutral sites: Wisconsin leads 1-0
Streaks: Providence has won five straight
Last meeting, regular season: Nov. 14, 2023, Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, R.I., Friars won, 72-59.
Badgers nonconference schedule 2025
All times Central
Nov. 3: vs. Campbell, W 96-64
Nov. 7: vs. Northern Illinois, W 97-72
Nov. 11: vs. Ball State, W 86-55
Nov. 17: vs. SIUE, W 94-69
Nov. 21: vs. No.9 BYU (Salt Lake City, UT), L 70-98
Nov. 27: vs. Providence (San Diego, CA), 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 28: vs. Florida or TCU (San Diego, CA), 2 p.m./4:30 p.m.
Dec. 6: vs. Marquette, 1 p.m.
Dec. 19: vs. Villanova (at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee), 7 p.m.
Dec. 22: vs. Central Michigan, 7 p.m.
Dec. 30: vs. UW-Milwaukee, 6 p.m.