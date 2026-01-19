Providence vs. Marquette Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Jan. 19

The Big East schedule has not started well for both the Providence Friars and the Marquette Golden Eagles. Providence is 2-5 in Big East play, while Marquette is 1-7. If either of them wants to be competitive in the conference, they need to start playing better in a hurry.

The two teams will face each other on Monday night. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big East showdown.

Providence vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Providence +1.5 (-122)

Marquette -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Providence -105

Marquette -114

Total

OVER 165.5 (-110)

UNDER 165.5 (-110)

Providence vs. Marquette How to Watch

Date: Monday, January 19

Game Time: 6:00 pm ET

Venue: Fiserve Forum

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Providence Record: 9-9 (2-5 in Big East)

Marquette Record: 6-13 (1-7 in Big East)

Providence vs. Marquette Betting Trends

The OVER is 4-1 in Providence's last five games

Marquette is 5-1 ATS in its last six games vs. Providence

The OVER is 13-1 in Providence's last 14 games played in January

Providence is 1-8 straight up in its last nine road games

Marquette is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games

Marquette is 1-9 straight up in its last 10 games

Marquette is 1-7 ATS in its last eight home games

Providence vs. Marquette Key Player to Watch

Jason Edwards, G - Providence Friars

Providence's offense goes through Jason Edwards. He is averaging 17.2 points per game, while also leading the team in assists with 3.3. Defensively, he leads the team in steals per game, averaging 1.1. If he brings his "A" game, Providence is a tough test for any team, but if he doesn't have his best stuff, the Friars have few other options to turn to.

Providence vs. Marquette Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting a side in this game, I'm going to look toward the total. Yes, both teams play at a fast pace, but I have concerns surrounding the shooting ability of both teams in this game. The Friars' effective field goal percentage drops 9.4% when playing on the road compared to playing on their home court. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles are a bad shooting team no matter where they're playing, ranking 306th in effective field goal percentage.

Marquette also does a great job of forcing turnovers, ranking 75th in opponent turnovers per possession. That's a great way to slow down the scoring of the Friars, who can rack up points in a hurry when they find a rhythm.

Let's fade both offenses and bet the under in this Big East showdown.

Pick: UNDER 165.5 (-110) via FanDuel

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $300 in bonus bets . Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!