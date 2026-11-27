Fresh off a complete dismantling of Purdue, Wisconsin returns home for a game you could argue is the most important since Luke Fickell has been the head coach. It feels like you could say that of a lot of games, but when a coach is on thin ice — or at least perceived to be — that’s what happens.

Following Colton Joseph’s monster day on the ground against the Boilermakers, he figures to get the start at quarterback. While Fickell had to make a big decision on that front, I’m sure he’ll take that as opposed to last season where his options were his third and fourth-string quarterbacks.

All that said, here’s three matchups I think will determine where the axe resides for the next 365 days.

Drake Lindsey versus the Wisconsin secondary

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota fans had high expectations for Lindsey entering the season and while he hasn’t blown anyone away, he remains a serviceable Big Ten quarterback. Entering Friday’s game, Wisconsin ranks 14th in the country, allowing just 98.4 rushing yards per game. The Golden Gophers currently rank 133rd in the country, rushing for just 98.5 yards per game. All signs point to Lindsey’s ability to beat the Badgers through the air having a major impact on the game.

It’s especially important to note that Wisconsin’s secondary has grown thin down the stretch with Matt Jung out for the season and Javan Robinson once again doubtful to play this week. Defensive backs like Donovan Dunmore, Eric Fletcher Jr. and Cairo Skanes, among others, will once again be relied upon to step up on the back line. Should the Badgers keep up their stout campaign against the run, I expect Minnesota to test the young reserves in the secondary.

Lindsey enters the game with 2,206 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the campaign. In losses to Indiana, UCLA and Penn State, he was held to an average of just 170 yards per game.

With a handful of injuries in the secondary, you have to imagine that Mike Tressel will look to be creative with the looks he shows Lindsey. Keeping the Minnesota signal-caller in check, should Wisconsin have success against the run, would give the Badgers a major advantage in their quest to get the axe back.

Colton Joseph versus John Nestor

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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A run-heavy approach from Wisconsin is imminent. That doesn’t mean that Joseph won’t have to make any throws, however.

A year ago, Nestor was an absolute game-wrecker for PJ Fleck. In this matchup last November, he had two interceptions and recovered a fumble, stifling a Badger offense that needed all the help it could get.

Nestor is the emotional leader for this Gopher defense, but a big-time playmaker as well. Joseph will not only need to know where he is on the field when he takes off to run, but be conscious of his whereabouts when dropping back to throw. As was the case last year, this is a Wisconsin offense that can’t afford to cough up the football.

Joseph hasn’t exceeded 200 yards passing in a game since he did so in Happy Valley back in September. I think the Badgers can win this game even with Joseph falling well below that threshold once again, but should Nestor put his fingerprints on the game forcing a turnover or two, things get complicated.

Luke Fickell versus PJ Fleck

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell shouts instructions to his team in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a time this season where looking ahead to this game, I thought it could be a winning head coach keeps his job scenario. At this point, I don’t think that’s the situation here. Could a loss end Fickell’s tenure in Madison? I would think so, but I don’t view this as a game where the losing head coach is fired the next day.

The best way for either head coach to smooth things over with his respective fan base, at least temporarily, is to win this game against their biggest rival. Unironically, I think the chess match between Fickell and Fleck will be critical under the lights at Camp Randall.

In what I anticipate will be a relatively low-scoring game, fourth-down decisions, punting versus attempting a long field goal or taking a field goal instead of pushing for six are all scenarios which could greatly impact the final outcome.

Both head coaches, in a sense, seem to need to prove something to their fan base. A major decision going the wrong way can do the opposite, but the appropriate amount of aggression resulting in a rivalry win does a lot to help someone on thin ice.

Overall, I don’t think this game will come down to one decision from either coach, but Fickell has a lot riding on this game, maybe his job, so he’ll need to do a good job managing this game or he may lose the few fans that remain on his side.