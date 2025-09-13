4 biggest keys for Wisconsin Badgers to upset Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 3
The Luke Fickell-led Wisconsin Badgers are still in pursuit of their first victory over a ranked opponent.
They'll have an opportunity, albeit as three-score underdogs, to pick up a ranked win that could alter the trajectory of the program.
Alabama has clear weaknesses, but plenty of strengths to offset those faults. Wisconsin will need to thrive in particular facets of the contest in order to pick up their first victory over the Crimson Tide since 1928.
Start fast
Wisconsin has scored a total of three points in the first quarter of both games this season, The offense has been largely stagnant through the first 15 minutes, with a mixture of tentative play calling and a lackluster running game holding the unit back.
In front of a raucous crowd, going down multiple scores early could end the Badgers hopes of an upset before it starts.
A first-quarter touchdown would go a long way, though a few stops on defense could have a similar impact. Regardless, it'll be tough to get momentum back from the Crimson Tide on their home turf.
Control the line of scrimmage
Fickell didn't dance around the struggles the Badgers have had running the football through two games.
"We didn't do a great job in Week 1," Fickell said after beating Middle Tennesse State 42-10. "We didn't do a great job in the first half of this past week and we know that's where we got to continue to grow."
Wisconsin made widespread changes to the starting offensive line between Weeks 1 and 2, most of which were performance-based.
As improved as the offensive line was in the passing game in Week 2, they still struggled to open rushing lanes between the tackles. Now they'll have to contend with a talented defensive line, highlighted by an ESPN preseason first team All-American defensive end L.T. Overton.
If Wisconsin can't get consistent yardage on the ground, it's going to be a long day.
Make big plays on defense
Mike Tressel's group will need to steal some possessions if the Badgers offense isn't firing on all cylinders.
Whether that's by forcing turnovers or generating tackles for loss and sacks, the defense needs to be disruptive at all three levels.
Alabama is the more talented team, and if the Badgers let them get comfortable, the Crimson Tide are likely to pick Wisconsin apart.
The good news is that the Badgers have been able to make those plays consistently so far. Mason Reiger has looked the part of an elite pass rusher. Preston Zachman and Austin Brown have been flying to the football, and the speed of players like Christian Alliegro and Tyrese Fearbry can't be understated.
They'll face plenty more resistance from Alabama, but creating negatives will be incredibly important in this one.
Hold Alabama receivers in check
Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard form one of the most dangerous wide receiver duos in the country. It'll be a massive test for D'Yoni Hill and Omillio Agard, who figure to split work opposite Ricardo Hallman.
Agard has shown some flashes of excellence in pass coverage this season, while Hill's tackling and run defense has been stellar.
Given their respective skillsets and Alabama's offensive strengths, Agard could see the lion's share of snaps, but both will have to bring their A-game.
Bernard and Williams are big-play threats. In two games this season, Bernard has 11 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns, good for 19.4 yards per catch.
Bernard hasn't had a catch of longer than 37 yards, which means he is consistently gashing defenses for 10 to 20 yards. Wisconsin can't allow Bernard to get these consistent chunk gains.
Williams is one of the top young wideouts in the country, but his 2025 production has been limited by a concussion he suffered in the season opener. He's shown the ability to take over a game, highlighted by a six-catch, 177-yard performance against Georgia in 2024.