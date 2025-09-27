4 reasons why Wisconsin Badgers can still turn things around this season
The Wisconsin Badgers entered the bye week sitting at one of the lowest points in recent program history.
The embarrassing loss to Maryland in Week 4 has fans feeling like the team will never win again, but it's a long season, and Luke Fickell still has plenty of time to turn things around.
That doesn't mean the Badgers will upset all the ranked teams on their schedule and go on a miracle postseason run, but this team has legitimate reasons for optimism that they can still improve in 2025.
They'll be healthier after the bye week
Injuries don't excuse everything Wisconsin has done poorly this season, but they might be the single greatest factor contributing to their struggles.
The Badgers spent all offseason crafting their offense around Billy Edwards Jr. as the starter. He's played a total of 34 snaps through four games.
He tried to give it a go against Maryland but clearly wasn't ready. The bye week will give him an extra seven days to try and get healthier before the upcoming Michigan game.
Just as big of an absence in recent games has been injured center Jake Renfro.
Wisconsin has tried multiple backups in his place, and all of them have failed miserably. If he can return after the bye, it will go a long way toward shoring up the team's problems on the offensive line.
Safety Preston Zachman was also hurt for the Maryland game, and the secondary looked lost without him on the back end.
When these and other injured Badgers return, it will be a big boost on and off the field.
Still winnable games on schedule
As bad as Wisconsin looked against Maryland, the Badgers still have winnable games left on their schedule.
The month of October is still a gauntlet, with little chance of beating teams like Oregon and Ohio State, but even some of the ranked opponents on the schedule have shown weaknesses.
Illinois was blown out by Indiana in Week 4, showing that Bret Bielema's team is capable of a stinker at any time.
That same Indiana team was less-than-dominant against an unranked Iowa team on Saturday.
Even Michigan had a late scare against an unranked Nebraska team after losing to Oklahoma earlier this season.
Add in games against unranked Washington and Minnesota, and the Badgers will have some games they belong in.
They might not be favored often, but Wisconsin won't go winless to finish out the 2025 season.
Fickell's Badgers have been strong after the bye
Under Fickell, the Badgers have played well in the games that follow bye weeks.
That hasn't always resulted in wins, but the quality of play on the field after the week off has consistently looked better than it did in the games before the bye.
In 2023, Wisconsin came out hot to an early 17-0 lead over Rutgers after a bye.
Last year, the Badgers put a scare in No. 1 ranked Oregon with an extra week to prepare for that game.
It doesn't mean Wisconsin is going to upset the Wolverines next Saturday, but the level of play should be better than what we saw against Maryland.
Previously reliable veterans should settle in
The Badger have gotten uncharacteristically bad play from experienced players who have otherwise proven to be consistent.
It's reasonable to expect them to return to better form as the season goes on, especially with a bye week to recover and reflect on what has gone wrong.
It's starts on the offensive line, where left tackle Riley Mahlman and left guard Joe Brunner have not been the stabilizing force Wisconsin needs them to be.
A position switch helps explain Mahlman's step back, but Brunner has always been solid.
The same thing is true at cornerback, where Ricardo Hallman has been a real disappointment.
He's been a dependable cover corner for multiple seasons, but the start of 2025 has been rough for him.
These and other veterans on the roster didn't just all of a sudden become bad players this year. They'll get back to better play, and the Badgers will feel that boost