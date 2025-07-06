Ranking Wisconsin Badgers' top football transfers based on projected impact
The Wisconsin Badgers will live and die by their transfer portal commitments this season.
With important players at key positions, they will go as far as their veteran additions take them.
Some will have plenty of opportunities to succeed right from the start, and others will have to fight for more playing time against returning players from last season.
Here's how they rank in order of importance for the 2025 season.
1. QB Billy Edwards Jr. (Maryland)
The Badgers success will always hinge on quarterback play, and Edwards marks the third-straight year with a new starting QB through the transfer portal. Luke Fickell needs him to have more success than Tanner Mordecai and Tyler Van Dyke for Wisconsin to get back to a bowl game and turn down some of the pressure around the program.
2. DL Charles Perkins (Tennessee-Martin)
Wisconsin rebuilt its defensive line in the transfer portal, adding more size and experience up front. It's hard to predict who will make the biggest impact, but Perkins comes in with some of the most production and physical tools. He had 6.5 sacks and double-digit pressures over the last two season, with versatility to play up and down the line of scrimmage.
3. OLB Corey Walker (Western Michigan)
Walker played as a 4-3 defensive end at Western Michigan, but the Badgers are having him stand up as an outside linebacker in Fickell's 3-4 scheme. He put up 5.5 sacks last season, which is more than the entire Wisconsin OLB group had last season. His pass rush will be much needed, and his size on the edge will also add to a run defense that struggled in 2024.
4. OL Davis Heinzen (Central Michigan)
The Badgers are looking for a new starting left tackle after Kevin Haywood tore his ACL this spring, opening a huge opportunity for Heinzen to have an impact. He was a three-year starter at Central Michigan at left tackle and left guard. Despite some struggles, his experience should give him a leg up in the battle as OL coach AJ Blazek looks for his best starting five this fall.
5. DL Parker Petersen (Tulane)
Wisconsin has had some quality nose tackles in the modern era, and Petersen should fit right in that trend. He was a disruptive force on the interior for Tulane and should be a major upgrade to the Badgers' run defense will offering plenty of pass-rush upside. His impact might not be as visible on the stat sheet, but he does a lot of the dirty work that helps other players shine.
6. WR Dekel Crowdus (Hawaii)
Ohio State's Jayden Ballard got a lot of attention as a WR transfer for Wisconsin, but Crowdus is more proven as a downfield threat in the Rainbow Warriors offense. Out of his 16 catches last season, six of them came 20 or more yards down field, including all four of his touchdowns. If he and Edwards can hone in that deep connection, Crowdus can carve out an important role in a talented Badgers receiver room.
7. OLB Mason Reiger (Louisville)
Reiger could end up being the most impactful transfer after Edwards, or he could prove to be an underwhelming addition. He missed all of 2024 with an injury, and he started his Wisconsin tenure with yet another surgery. If he can get and stay healthy, the Badgers could get the five-sack edge rusher we saw in 2023. If the injuries continue, his impact could be much more limited.