5 Maryland Playmakers Badgers Fans Need to Know Ahead of Wisconsin's Week 11 Matchup

Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2) hits the road this weekend for a Week 11 matchup with Maryland (3-6, 1-5). The Badgers hope to avenge last season's 27-10 loss to the Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium, this time facing a program that has undergone a midseason coaching change.

Maryland fired head coach Mike Locksley following its Week 7 loss to Rutgers, turning to Aazaar Abdul-Rahim as interim head coach. The Terrapins have gone 1-1 under Abdul-Rahim, most recently securing their first Big Ten victory of the season with a win at Purdue.

Wisconsin will look to build on its win over Rutgers against a Maryland team showing signs of life under new leadership. Here are five Terrapins players to keep an eye on when the Badgers visit College Park.

Malik Washington, Quarterback

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington flashed considerable promise as a true freshman in 2025, setting the stage for what many hoped would be a breakout sophomore campaign. That leap hasn't quite materialized, as the dual-threat quarterback has completed 60.7% of his passes for 2,058 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions while adding 169 yards and four scores on 53 rushing attempts (3.2 YPC). Washington has particularly struggled against tougher competition, throwing four interceptions against UCLA and managing just 64 passing yards against Ohio State.

The sophomore delivered arguably his best performance of Big Ten play last week against Purdue, completing 13-of-18 passes for 253 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also contributed on the ground, rushing eight times for 32 yards (4.0 YPC) and two touchdowns.

At 6’5” and 231 pounds, Washington possesses the physical tools to excel with both his arm and his legs, though consistency and decision-making remain areas for improvement. He gave Wisconsin plenty of trouble in his first career Big Ten start last season, completing 18-of-34 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score in Maryland's victory.

This time around, the Badgers will look to build on the pressure they generated against Rutgers and force Washington into hurried decisions and errant throws.

DeJuan Williams, Running Back

Maryland Terrapins running back DeJuan Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams burst onto the scene this season with 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just three carries in Maryland's season opener against Hampton, but a knee injury subsequently sidelined him for the next three games.

Across six appearances, the sophomore has rushed 71 times for 437 yards (6.2 YPC) and five touchdowns while adding 10 receptions for 88 yards and another score. He delivered an explosive performance against Purdue last week, racking up 99 yards on 14 carries (7.1 YPC), highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown run.

Williams hasn't necessarily been a model of down-to-down consistency, but his home-run ability is undeniable. The running back has broken off four runs of 30+ yards this season, including three of 50+ yards. Wisconsin has been stout against the run throughout the campaign, and limiting Williams' explosive plays will be a priority for the Badgers' defense.

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Chris Durr Jr., Wide Receiver

Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After spending his first two collegiate seasons at Wyoming, Durr has wasted little time establishing himself as one of the Big Ten's most productive receivers. The junior ranks third in the conference with 62 receptions and sixth with 765 receiving yards, adding five touchdowns across nine appearances.

Durr was instrumental in Maryland's victory over Purdue last week, hauling in four passes for 127 yards. The wideout’s biggest contribution came in the fourth quarter, when he turned a short screen pass into an 87-yard touchdown, weaving through defenders and pulling away to help put the game out of reach.

At 5'11" and 173 pounds, Durr isn't an imposing physical presence, but his explosiveness and elusiveness make him a dangerous weapon with the ball in his hands. His 522 yards after the catch rank fourth nationally, per PFF, underscoring his ability to turn underneath completions into substantial gains. The Chicago native has surpassed 100 receiving yards five times this season, making him Maryland's most consistent and dangerous offensive weapon.

For defensive coordinator Mike Tressel and Wisconsin's secondary, containing Durr will require more than simply preventing deep completions. Limiting his opportunities in space and tackling effectively will be essential to keeping the Terrapins' most productive pass catcher in check.

Zion Elee, EDGE

Elee is one of the most highly touted recruits to ever commit to Maryland, arriving in College Park as a consensus five-star prospect in the class of 2026. The Baltimore native has wasted little time making his presence felt, recording 18 tackles (10 solo), seven tackles for loss, six sacks and three forced fumbles while playing in all nine games. He was particularly disruptive against Purdue last week, registering a career-high 2.5 sacks for his first collegiate multi-sack performance.

Elee is still an unfinished product, but his rare athleticism and natural instincts have already made him a force off the edge, with the clear potential to become a first-round NFL draft pick. With Ryan Hopkins making his first career road start, Wisconsin can ill afford to let Elee wreak havoc in the backfield. Keeping the freshman pass rusher in check will be critical to giving Hopkins the time and protection he needs to build on his outing against Rutgers.

Daniel Wingate, Linebacker

Maryland Terrapins linebacker Daniel Wingate | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wingate established himself as one of Maryland's defensive cornerstones in 2025, racking up 102 tackles (62 solo) and entering his senior season as arguably the Terrapins' best player. The linebacker has remained generally productive in 2026, leading the team with 56 tackles (26 solo) while adding 3.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pick-six through nine games.

Wingate turned in his highest-graded performance of the season against Purdue last week, earning a 79.4 overall PFF grade while recording seven tackles (five solo) and recovering a fumble.

Despite his respectable statistical production, Wingate hasn't quite matched the consistency or effectiveness he displayed a year ago. The senior has missed 11 tackles this season, while his PFF run-defense grade has plummeted from 82.2 in 2025 to 58.8 in 2026. Nevertheless, Wingate remains a proven playmaker with two career pick-sixes to his name and the ability to impact games in multiple ways.

He gave Wisconsin plenty of trouble in last season's meeting, tallying 11 tackles (seven solo) and a sack in a humiliating loss at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers will be looking for a much quieter showing from Wingate when the teams meet again in College Park.