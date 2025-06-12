6 Wisconsin Badgers who impressed during NFL mandatory minicamps
NFL teams gathered their rosters this week and last for mandatory minicamps, the only required practices of the summer before players come back for training camp at the end of July.
Across the league, former Wisconsin Badgers earned the praise of their NFL coaches for their standout performances at practice, setting them up for a good start to the 2025 season.
Some are new to the league and still trying to make a name for themselves, and other are trying to prove they still belong among the best and the brightest.
Here are six Wisconsin alumni who made headlines at their teams' minicamp.
QB Russell Wilson, New York Giants
The Giants and Wilson are still getting used to each other, but the early returns have been positive for head coach Brian Daboll.
At the quarterback's request, New York added more seven-on-seven periods at practice to work through specific situations for the offense.
"You know, we’ve added some competitive periods where they have to play the situations out," Daboll told reporters. "Not that we didn’t do that, but we’ve placed a little bit more emphasis on it. And not just a third down situation, but maybe a quarter in a game, time left, score."
Wilson is hoping to build off of what he started last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers as he continues to extend his career.
RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
It's never a surprise when Taylor is a standout performer, but he's been rounding out his game nicely at Colts minicamp.
He stood out at recent practices for his receiving out of the backfield, catching passes from Daniel Jones in the QB battle in Indianapolis.
Taylor has always been a capable pass catcher, but it's not a role he has been used in a ton over his career.
He's had fewer than 200 receiving yards in each of his last three seasons, but he could be in line for more opportunities to make an impact in the air in addition to the ground game.
TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
Ferguson had a down 2024 season, but his performance at minicamp is encouraging for a bounce back 2025.
He's connecting well with quarterback Dak Prescott, who hit him for a deep touchdown up the middle at a recent practice.
"That's been going back since I got here. I love the seam ball, he loves throwing it," Ferguson told reporters. "We just happened to have that play called today, but we've been repping that daily, routes on air, stuff like that. That's been a connection that's been building continuously."
Dallas is transitioning to former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer replacing Mike McCarthy as head coach, and the QB-to-TE connection will be critical for the team to return to contention this season.
C Joe Tippmann, New York Jets
Tippmann finds himself in a competition with former Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers in New York, but the ex-Badger still has the endorsement of his offensive coordinator.
It's a whole new staff on the Jets, but OC Tanner Engstrand has been impressed with Tippman so far.
"He’s done a phenomenal job in there, setting the huddle, making the Mike points, making the calls, getting the O-line going the right way,” Engstrand told reporters. “That’s one thing that we’re kind of noticing as we go is it looks like things are coordinated up front."
Tippmann has been the starting center in New York his first two years in the league, and he's not going to let the new guy in town come take it from him.
NT Keeanu Benton, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have some new faces on the defensive line, but they plan to leave Benton at the nose tackle position he's held down so far in the NFL.
He plays lighter than a lot of NFL nose tackles at 310 pounds, but his defensive line coach Karl Dunbar thinks that's an advantage that will help him take the next step this season.
"310 pounds is the perfect weight for Keeanu," Dunbar told reporters. "He puts a ton of hits on the quarterback. His sack productivity should go way up. But until you put the skins on the wall, nothing counts.”
With two rookies rotating in on the line, Benton should be able to stay fresh this season and firing at 100 percent. His coach's endorsement at minicamp signals he's ready for a big 2025.
OLB Nick Herbig, Pittsburgh Steelers
With Wisconsin legend T.J. Watt sitting out of minicamp during a contract dispute, it's another ex-Badgers players who is taking his place.
Herbig is preparing as though he's a starter while Watt is out and taking advantage of every extra opportunity he gets.
“I know this whole team would love to have [Watt] here. He’s a heartbeat. He’s a Pittsburgh Steeler through and through,” Herbig told reporters. “But every day, I’m gonna prepare to be a starter, whether that’s now or two years or 11 weeks. I don’t know, whatever it may be. Just stay ready.”
He's normally the No. 3 edge rusher behind Watt and Alex Highsmith, but he has still found ways to be productive in a smaller role.
The longer Watt is absent, the more Herbig will grow.
