9 observations and standouts from Wisconsin Badgers first padded practice of fall camp
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers put the full shoulder pads on for the first time during their third practice of fall camp Thursday morning in at UW-Platteville.
It makes for a more physical practice as players can have a little more contact, especially for the offensive and defensive linemen working the trenches.
Here are some of the most notable observations and standout performers from Thursday's practice:
Observations
CB2 is a two-horse race
Wisconsin dropped some hints during local media day, but it grew clear Thursday that there are two contenders to replace Nyzier Fourqurean.
D'yoni Hill and Omillio Agard accounted for nearly all of the reps. Hill handled almost all of the 11-on-11 action, with Agard occasionally mixing in, while Agard dominated the 7-on-7 work.
Hill's physicality stood out, breaking up multiple passes during one-on-one drills early in the practice while maintaining tight coverage. Agard also batted a pass down.
Fourqurean practiced again Thursday, though he handled limited reps with the backups.
New wrinkle to starting offensive line
For the first time this fall, Wisconsin kicked Joe Brunner out to left tackle while playing Davis Heinzen at left guard. They remained in this formation for all of Thursday's practice. The offensive line as a whole struggled in pass protection, with pressure frequently flowing in from the interior and left side.
Brunner was solid in the run game and had some good reps as a pass blocker, but he frequently failed to keep up with faster rushers off the edge. Sebastian Cheeks and Tyrese Fearbry each got around him and into the backfield.
Kerry Kodanko continued his stranglehold on right guard snaps, though he didn't do much to stand out.
Consistent pressure curbs passing game
The first team offense never found a rhythm Thursday, as clean pockets were few and far between. Billy Edwards did a solid job making the best out of the situation, often flushing out of the pocket and finding checkdowns or tucking the football to run.
The unit did have one solid stretch, when Edwards hit Vinny Anthony for back-to-back chunk gains and then found Jayden Ballard on a deep out.
The lack of rhythm may have played a role in some of Edwards' missed balls downfield, but overall it was a lackluster showing from the starters.
On the brighter side, Wisconsin's pass rush looked strong inside and out. Defensive tackles Ben Barten, Parker Petersen and Brandon Lane all got into the backfield on separate occasions.
Off the edge, Mason Reiger and Darryl Peterson had an impressive practice, in addition to the aforementioned Fearbry and Cheeks.
Dropped snaps
The expected top three quarterbacks on the depth chart all dropped snaps from the shotgun Thursday.
Center-quarterback exchanges with the second and third units were an issue during spring practices, but a mix up between Jake Renfro and Billy Edwards was rather uncharacteristic.
It's a minor issue at this point, but it's something worth monitoring as we get closer to the regular season.
Standout Players
CB Geimere Latimer
Even with Fourqurean out, Wisconsin has continued to keep Latimer at the nickle, and it's easy to see why. His muscular frame and closing speed allow him to make a significant impact in the run game and a threat to blitz the quarterback.
He did both things with great success Thursday, notching a pair of would-be sacks and collecting some tackles. Latimer is more than capable of sliding to the outside, but the coaching staff's insistence that he remain in the nickel is indicative of how talented he is at the position.
WR Eugene Hilton
Hilton was a regular standout during spring, and he once again made the list Thursday.
The freshman wide receiver continues to make difficult catches look easy, reaching below his knees and away from his body for a one-handed catch on a check down. He leapt and twisted his body to reel in a pass downfield later in practice.
The things Hilton is capable of doing as a freshman are outstanding, and he looks the part of a future star.
DB Owen Arnett
Arnett was all over the field, racking up multiple sacks, breaking up a pass and making plays in the run game. Some of the pressures he got on the quarterback were scheme-created, but his speed prevented the quarterback from getting a pass off.
The veteran defensive back worked primarily as the second-team nickelback, though he did see some action with the first team. Having been a special teams mainstay throughout his first four seasons, Arnett could push for a rotational spot this fall if his strong play continues.
LBs Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa
These two were often playing side-by-side Thursday and present a nice glimpse into the future at inside linebacker.
Catalano and Posa teamed up for some run stops and each made strong plays individually. Catalano had a quarterback pressure during practice and filled gaps in the run game.
Posa flashed his athleticism late in the session, ranging to the far sideline to track down the runner and stop him for a short gain.
The instincts and athleticism the duo of freshman linebackers have shown are certainly cause for excitement. Pair that with how quickly they've been able to adapt to the college game, and it's apparent these two could be great.