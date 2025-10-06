Wisconsin Badgers defensive line stood strong against Michigan and Justice Haynes
Saturday's matchup against Michigan served as a litmus test for the Wisconsin Badgers' defensive front. The unit had faced a strong Alabama offensive line in Week 3 but plenty of substandard rushing attacks as well.
None of the Badgers' four previous opponents presented the challenge that the Wolverines' physical yet explosive offense gave. They had allowed just two sacks in their last three games and boasted an elite running game headlined by Justice Haynes.
Although Wisconsin surrendered 175 rushing yards and sacked Bryce Underwood just one time, the defensive front looked strong once again.
Pro Football Focus's player grades from the contest back up that notion, with defensive linemen grouping toward the top of the ratings.
Top 5 Graded Defensive Players (Min. 15 snaps)
5. D'Yoni Hill - 68.8
4. Mason Reiger - 68.8
3. Corey Walker - 70.7
2. Darryl Peterson - 71.0
1. Parker Petersen - 71.0
Each of the top four spots belong to defensive linemen, which is an indication of just how well the group fared against the Wolverines.
Reiger, Petersen and Peterson all logged at least one pressure, multiple tackles and a stop per PFF. They had significantly higher run defense grades than pass rush grades.
Walker played a season high 18 snaps against Michigan. He had appeared in just two games prior and logged five snaps in each.
True freshman Mason Posa actually finished as Wisconsin's top-graded defender, but he played just four snaps. In those four snaps, he made a pair of tackles and punched the ball out of the hands of a Michigan wide receiver, though the Badgers couldn't fall on the loose ball.
Bottom 5 Graded Defensive Players (Min. 15 snaps)
5. Sebastian Cheeks - 57.9
4. Geimere Latimer - 57.0
3. Brandon Lane - 47.7
2. Austin Brown - 44.1
1. Christian Alliegro - 38.9
For the most part, missed tackles plagued this group. Alliegro missed three, Brown missed two, Cheeks missed two and Latimer missed one.
Brown also struggled in pass coverage, yielding three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown on four targets.
Alliegro, Brown and Cheeks' apperance on the bottom five is uncharacteristic, as they have been some of Wisconsin's most relied upon defenders
Lane's breakout season slowed up in Ann Arbor, as he finished without a solo tackle and committed a costly offsides penalty when Wisconsin had Michigan pinned inside the five yard line.