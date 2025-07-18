J.J. Watt has hilarious reaction to brother T.J. Watt earning massive contract extension from Steelers
Former Wisconsin Badgers edge rusher T.J. Watt became the NFL's highest-paid defensive player with a massive new contract extension from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Of course, his older brother had to give him a hard time about it.
J.J. Watt started by tweeting his sincere thoughts about the record-setting three-year, $123 million deal his brother signed.
Then, he brought out the jokes.
T.J. earned almost as much on his extension ($123 million) as J.J. earned in his entire NFL career ($129.7 million).
Prior to the extension, T.J. was already set to make more money in his career than his older brother. The new deal almost doubles his total earnings.
It pays to stick around in the NFL as the salary cap continues to rise and players earn bigger and bigger contracts.
But based on J.J.'s jokes, it sounds like it'll end up costing T.J. whenever the brothers go out to eat.
Still seems like a worthwhile trade-off.