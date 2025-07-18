All Badgers

J.J. Watt has hilarious reaction to brother T.J. Watt earning massive contract extension from Steelers

J.J. Watt started his sincere thoughts about T.J. Watt's record-breaking contract. Then, the older brother brought out the jokes.

Sep 27, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NFL referee Shawn Smith (14) flips the coin as brothers Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) take part before their game against at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 28-21
Sep 27, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NFL referee Shawn Smith (14) flips the coin as brothers Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) take part before their game against at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 28-21 / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Former Wisconsin Badgers edge rusher T.J. Watt became the NFL's highest-paid defensive player with a massive new contract extension from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Of course, his older brother had to give him a hard time about it.

J.J. Watt started by tweeting his sincere thoughts about the record-setting three-year, $123 million deal his brother signed.

Then, he brought out the jokes.

T.J. earned almost as much on his extension ($123 million) as J.J. earned in his entire NFL career ($129.7 million).

Prior to the extension, T.J. was already set to make more money in his career than his older brother. The new deal almost doubles his total earnings.

It pays to stick around in the NFL as the salary cap continues to rise and players earn bigger and bigger contracts.

But based on J.J.'s jokes, it sounds like it'll end up costing T.J. whenever the brothers go out to eat.

Still seems like a worthwhile trade-off.

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

