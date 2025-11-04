Wisconsin Badgers lead the country in alcohol sales at college football games this season
Wisconsin Badgers fans haven't had a lot to cheer for at Camp Randall Stadium this season.
That might actually be fueling alcohol sales in the arena, helping fans get through some difficult results.
It shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that the Badgers are generating more in alcohol sales than any other team in the nation. And it isn't even close.
College sports reporter Matt Brown acquired the alcohol sales numbers for 21 programs around the country, and Wisconsin blows everyone else out of the water.
The data only goes back through August and September home games, but over that span, Camp Randall Stadium sold $3 million worth of beer, wine and liquor.
The next closest school was Nebraska at $2 million, and Tennessee was the only other school with even half as much alcohol sold as the Badgers.
The craziest part is, alcohol sales at Camp Randall are actually down this season compared to last year, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
That is a reflection of declines in scanned tickets and attendance. Imagine what the alcohol numbers would be if the Badgers were winning consistently.
It's worth noting that the list from Brown is incomplete. His data does not include some of the top programs in the country like Ohio State, Georgia or Alabama.
It's possible some of the big party schools in the SEC could give Wisconsin a run for its money, but it's hard to envision any other program out-drinking the Badgers.
That's the one thing they're actually good at this season.