Impressive 2026 4-star edge rusher recruit puts Wisconsin Badgers in Top 5 schools ahead of summer commitment
Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers are setting themselves up nicely with key recruits as the summer nears.
Prince Williams, who plays for powerhouse Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, announced his top five schools on Thursday. Wisconsin joined Miami, Utah, Arizona and BYU in making the cut. He also disclosed that he will announce his commitment July 4.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds on Hudl, Williams is a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals. ESPN evaluates him the highest as the No. 189 player in the 2026 class.
He took an unofficial visit to Wisconsin the weekend of April 19 and was in attendance for the Badgers' spring showcase scrimmage. He was pictured with outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Matt Mitchell.
Other Power Four offers that Williams had announced include Arizona State, California, Florida, Iowa State, Oregon, Tennessee, UCLA and Washington.
Williams is another 2026 recruit that holds Wisconsin among his top schools. The Badgers are still in contention for wide receiver Zachary Washington (Wheaton St. Francis, Illinois), inside linebacker Mason Marden (St. Louis Ladue Horton Watkins) and safety Messiah Tilson (Rockford Guilford, Illinois). All trimmed down their lists this week.
Wisconsin has six commits for the 2026 class as of May 9, including one projected edge rusher: Carmelow Reed (Olympia Fields Rich Township).