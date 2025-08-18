Ex-Wisconsin Badgers transfer wide receiver named team captain for new team
While the Wisconsin Badgers are excited about the receivers Billy Edwards Jr. will throw to this season, one of their former wideouts is quickly becoming a favorite on his new team.
Will Pauling transferred to Notre Dame this offseason and drew the praise of head coach Marcus Freeman throughout the offseason.
He backed that up on Monday, with Pauling named as a team captain for the season.
It's impressive for a player to transfer into a program and endear himself to his teammates quickly enough to be a team captain before he's even played a game.
Pauling is projected to be a slot receiver in the Fighting Irish offense that has no shortage of weapons but also has yet to name a Week 1 starting quarterback.
At Wisconsin, he led the team with 74 catches and 837 yards in 2023 as a redshirt sophomore, but his production dropped in 2024 as the whole offense struggled.
He's looking for a bounce-back year at Notre Dame with eyes on a College Football Playoff run.
The Badgers are hoping transfer portal additions like Jayden Ballard and Dekel Crowdus, plus a standout freshman like Eugene Hilton can help make up for the loss of Pauling.