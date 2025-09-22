Chris McIntosh and Mike McCarthy sighting ignites Wisconsin Badgers fans' speculation
With a first-ever loss to the Maryland Terrapins, chants of "fire Fickell," and one of the worst passing offenses in the country already leading fans to speculate wildly about the job security of Wisconsin football head coach Luke Fickell, there were very few things that could have possibly added fuel to that fire on Sunday afternoon.
On Sunday, however, Wisconsin Badgers athletic director Chris McIntosh was seen alongside one of the most accomplished football coaches in the state of Wisconsin in the past two decades.
McIntosh and former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy took in the sights and sounds of a Wisconsin Badgers volleyball victory inside the Kohl Center. After McCarthy's recent move back to Wisconsin after a stint at the helm of the Dallas Cowboys, the Super Bowl XLV champion has "tried to get as far away from football as [he] possibly could."
That did not stop Badgers fans from making the connection between McCarthy, McIntosh, and Fickell's future.
Wisconsin football fans split on having Mike McCarthy to replace Luke Fickell
In the nearly eight years since the Packers chose to fire McCarthy, his reputation has recovered among some football fans. Now, as Badgers fans are asking questions about who should be at the helm of their favorite team, some are intrigued by the idea of McCarthy returning to the sidelines in Wisconsin.
Others fans were definitely not interested in hiring McCarthy in to replace Fickell.
A few fans floated the idea of a different role for McCarthy with the Wisconsin football team.
Above all else, folks got their jokes off.
