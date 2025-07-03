The Latest ‘Madden’ Game Is Adding Scott Hanson and Some Cool Franchise Mode Features
A new trailer published by EA Sports on Wednesday gave prospective gamers their closest look yet at the upcoming Madden 26.
The video highlighted that the new game would have “the most meaningful update in over a decade” to franchise mode, built around giving players more options than ever to build their team and their role as a coach.
The trailer highlighted new skill trees that players can unlock and upgrade throughout the season, and more detailed game-planning options individualized to each week’s specific opponent. Additionally, franchise mode will include a “Wear & Tear” feature that gives athletes health conditions to be managed throughout the week and season, which feels like maybe one step too close to reality but hey, it’s a football sim.
The new Madden will also have new aspects to how players watch the game, with unique broadcast features tied to games played in primetime on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights. Scott Hanson, the longtime voice of NFL RedZone, is set to bring his trademark commentary to the game as well with halftime reports on what’s happening across the league and recaps of that week’s action.
You can watch the new trailer below.
Madden 26 is available for pre-order now, and set to be released on August 14.