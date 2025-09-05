Expert picks for Wisconsin vs. Middle Tennessee State: Badgers blowout incoming
The Wisconsin Badgers are fully expected to dominate Middle Tennessee State on Saturday.
Any way you slice it, Luke Fickell and his team are massive favorites, and no one is expecting the Blue Raiders to put up much of a fight.
College football experts around the media are predicting blowouts of varying degrees in their weekly game picks.
Pete Fiutak over at CollegeFootballNews.com has Wisconsin giving up a field goal but comfortably dominating Middle Tennessee 31-3.
The betting model Data Skrive is predicting an even higher-scoring game, giving the Badgers an unusual final score of 41-8.
Even the reporters who cover Middle Tennessee State are pessimistic for the matchup. Cecil Joyce from the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal in Tennessee has Wisconsin winning 38-7.
You'll be hard pressed to find anyone predicting a Blue Raiders upset.
That's reflected in the sportsbooks, where FanDuel has the money line for Middle Tennessee State at +3000. That's tied for the longest odds of any team in college football this week.
The question is not if the Badgers will win, it's by how much.
Sports handicapper Randy Chambers has Wisconsin covering the 28.5-point spread.
Anything less than a four-score victory might feel like a disappointment.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.