Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' opponent: Week 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State
The Wisconsin Badgers are heading into their Week 2 matchup against Middle Tennessee State as significant favorites after the Blue Raiders dropped their season-opening game against FCS Austin Peay 34-14.
In theory, Wisconsin should cruise to a win against MTSU at Camp Randall, but considering Billy Edwards is set to miss the contest and the general calamity of college football, nothing is guaranteed.
The Blue Raiders will provide their own set of challenges to a Badgers team that's looking to improve upon some of their Week 1 shortcomings.
Middle Tennessee State is "pissed off"
MTSU looks a whole lot less of a threat after losing by 20 to an FCS team. If Austin Peay could do that, the Badgers should be able to do a lot more.
But that's not necessarily the case. The Blue Raiders are going to come into this one playing inspired football.
Because, as head coach Derek Mason put it in his weekly presser, they're "a little pissed off" after the embarrassing loss.
They had a widespread lack of execution on both sides of the ball, and they want to prove that Week 1 was an outlier.
Middle Tennessee State should give the Badgers all they have in this one.
Clear weakness along OL
The right side of Middle Tennessee State's offensive line struggled greatly in their season opener.
Starting right guard Ellis Adams logged a 40.7 PFF grade and starting right tackle Zach Clayton finished with a 36.3 grade.
Adams was replaced by backup EJ Harris midway through the game, and he fared better with a 56.9 grade, but it looks like the right side of the line is a spot the Badgers can exploit.
Inconsistency plagued offense
The Blue Raiders completed 41.7 percent of their pass attempts against Austin Peay and couldn't sustain a drive.
Innacurate throws from quarterback Christian Vattiato and drops by receivers were at the forefront off their consistency issues.
MTSU had one drive go longer than six plays, and it was an 11-play, 18-yard turnover on downs in the fourth quarter.
They went 0-for-12 on third down and 1-for-4 on fourth down.
The Badgers defense held Miami (OH) without a third-down conversion last week and will be looking to continue that streak against MTSU.
Defensive front is a strength
The defensive line was the very few bright spots from Middle Tennessee's opener.
Per Pro Football Focus, they generated 18 pressures, seven of which ccame from defensive tackle Damonte Smith.
He finished with 2.5 tackles per loss, including a sack as part of his dominant day. Fellow defensive tackle Sakai Woods and defensive end Anthony Bynum also showed well.
Wisconsin struggled to contain Miami Ohio's defensive line, and the Badgers' offensive line could be challenged once again, even against a small school opponent.