First Wisconsin Badgers player comes off of the board at top of 7th round of 2025 NFL Draft
It took two days and nearly six hours for the first Wisconsin Badger to be picked in the 2025 NFL Draft, but who's counting?
The program's long-running streak of having players selected in each draft continued with the Atlanta Falcons selecting offensive lineman Jack Nelson with the 218th overall pick.
The Stoughton native was a four-year starter on the Badgers' offensive line, starting at right guard as a redshirt freshman before moving to left tackle for his final three years.
At 6-foot-7, 318 pounds, Nelson has the size to hold up at offensive tackle in the NFL, but the Falcons could value his flexibility to potentially kick inside to guard in a pinch.
His inconsistency in pass protection likely contributed to his late-round selection, but he was still selected ahead of college teammates Joe Huber and Hunter Wohler.
Nelson is the latest in a long line of Wisconsin offensive linemen to advance to the NFL.
In Atlanta, he'll have a chance to develop as a potential long-term replacement for veteran offensive tackles Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary, while serving a versatile backup in the meantime.
