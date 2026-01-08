One of the Wisconsin Badgers' most productive defenders over the past two seasons will play for a rival Big Ten team in 2026.

Christian Alliegro, who UW reportedly hoped to keep and play alongside standout freshmen linebackers Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa, made his plans to enter the transfer portal known in mid-December.

After taking visits to Texas and Ohio State, the former Wisconsin star has committed to the Buckeyes.

Sources: Wisconsin veteran linebacker Christian Alliegro has committed to Ohio State. He picked the Buckeyes after visiting OSU and Texas. Alliegro is an experienced and productive linebacker who has 124 career tackles, eight career sacks and 14 career TFLs. pic.twitter.com/UyWpCZ9ovC — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 8, 2026

Christian Alliegro stays in Big Ten, commits to Ohio State

Alliegro broke out toward the end of the 2024 season, starting the team's final three games and totaling 45 tackles in the month of November.

With Jake Chaney and Jaheim Thomas not returning for 2025, Alliegro was set to lead Wisconsin's linebacking group. And he did, until he suffered a broken bone in his arm during a game against Ohio State and played through it for the rest of the game.

Alliegro missed the next two weeks. When he returned, he played limited snaps and wore a club on his injured arm.

Forget Arvell Reese. Wisconsin LB (#0) Christian Alliegro is 6’4 245lbs and is one of the best athletes I’ve ever watched at LB. Oh and he graded out as a blue chip prospect… pic.twitter.com/sfxacscId2 — Big Hank (@HankKnowsBall) October 25, 2025

During his absence, Posa and Catalano took over at the linebacker spots and helped lead ranked wins over Illinois and Washington.

Alliegro totaled 53 tackles, notched eight tackles for loss and four sacks during the campaign.

He's the second former Wisconsin starter to transfer to a Big Ten rival so far, as center Jake Renfro committed to Illinois earlier this week.

