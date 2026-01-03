Former Wisconsin Badgers standout awarded massive extension

It took a couple years, but former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen can finally cash a massive payday.



Set to hit free agency following the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed on a three-year, $51 million contract extension Friday to keep Van Lanen with the franchise, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.



The new deal reportedly includes $32.5 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $55.5 million with incentives.

Source: Jaguars reached agreement today with OL Cole Van Lanen on a three-year, $51 million extension that includes $32.5 million guaranteed. Deal could be worth up to $55.5 million with incentives. pic.twitter.com/1pvVemY17S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2026

It's easily the biggest contract of Van Lanen's career after the former Green Bay, Wis., native and Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round (214th overall) of the 2021 draft.



He spent all of his rookie year on the Packers’ practice squad, getting on the field for one snap in 2021 as a gameday elevation. Van Lanen was traded the following summer to the Jaguars for a 2023 seventh-round pick.



Van Lanen started three games for the Jaguars on his rookie deal, all in the final year of his deal in 2024, but re-signed for 2025 on a one-year, $3.4 million contract. It proved a smart move for both parties.



Van Lanen has started nine games this season, including the past four at left tackle for the Jaguars, which has clinched a playoff spot for the first time since the 2022 season. He also has starts at left guard (one), right guard (one) and right tackle (two) and one as an extra offensive lineman.



Committing to Wisconsin out of Green Bay (Wis.) Bay Port, Van Lanen played in 45 games with 19 starts at left tackle in his four seasons with the Badgers, with 18 of those starts coming over his final two seasons. Blocking for tailback Jonathan Taylor for back-to-back 2,000-yard rushing seasons, Van Lanen was a first-team all-conference selection in 2020, and a second team pick in 2019.

