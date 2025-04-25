Impressive list of former Wisconsin Badgers players announcing picks at 2025 NFL Draft
The Wisconsin Badgers may only have a couple of their players' names called during the 2025 NFL Draft, but the football program will be well represented on the stage in Green Bay.
In recent years, NFL teams have sent their former players to the draft to announce one of their picks on the second day of the event.
Because this year's draft is in Wisconsin, several teams chose former players who played college football for the Badgers.
NFL Hall of Fame offensive tackle Joe Thomas kicked off Day 2 of the draft by announcing the Cleveland Browns' 33rd overall pick, and a bunch of other distinguished alumni followed soon after.
HIs fellow offensive lineman, Travis Frederick, announced a pick for the Dallas Cowboys after Ryan Ramczyk took the stage for the New Orleans Saints' selection.
It should be no surprise that Badgers running backs were all over the stage, with Montee Ball (Denver Broncos), Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts), Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers), Alec Ingold (Miami Dolphins), and James White (New England Patriots) announcing their former teams' picks.
Other Wisconsin stars included defensive tackles Beau Allen (Philadelphia Eagles) and Tim Krumrie (Cincinnati Bengals) along with tight ends Stu Voigt (Minnesota Vikings) and Owen Daniels (Houston Texans).
Those dozen former Badgers represented the program well on stage, making their alma matter proud in front of thousand of fans happy to see them again.
