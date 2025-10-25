All Badgers

How to watch, listen and stream Wisconsin Badgers' Week 9 game at Oregon Ducks

The Wisconsin Badgers are trying to stop the bleeding as they head on the road to face the No. 6 Oregon Ducks. Here's how you can tune into the game.

Lorin Cox

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) grabs the jersey of Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) grabs the jersey of Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Wisconsin Badgers are trying to stop the bleeding as they head on the road to face the No. 6 Oregon Ducks.

After Wisconsin failed to score any points in back-to-back games, finding the endzone at all would represent progress on Saturday night.

The Badgers are massive underdogs with no expectations on their shoulders and their backs against the wall. The pressure is on them to show some life.

Related: Expert picks for Wisconsin at Oregon: Blowout coming, but Badgers could cover massive spread

Here's how you can tune into the game.

When is Wisconsin at Oregon game?

KICKOFF: Saturday, October 25 at 6:00 p.m. CT
LOCATION: Autzen Stadium — Eugene, Oregon

What channel is the Wisconsin vs Ohio State game on?

TV: FS1
STREAMING: FOX One

Who's calling the game?

BROADCASTERS: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst) and Josh Sims (sideline)

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs Ohio State game?

LOCAL RADIO: Badger Sports Network or Varsity Network App

BADGER SPORTS NETWORK TEAMMatt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst), Patrick Herb (sideline)

SATELLITE: Sirius XM Channel 391

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

Home/Football