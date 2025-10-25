How to watch, listen and stream Wisconsin Badgers' Week 9 game at Oregon Ducks
The Wisconsin Badgers are trying to stop the bleeding as they head on the road to face the No. 6 Oregon Ducks.
After Wisconsin failed to score any points in back-to-back games, finding the endzone at all would represent progress on Saturday night.
The Badgers are massive underdogs with no expectations on their shoulders and their backs against the wall. The pressure is on them to show some life.
Related: Expert picks for Wisconsin at Oregon: Blowout coming, but Badgers could cover massive spread
Here's how you can tune into the game.
When is Wisconsin at Oregon game?
KICKOFF: Saturday, October 25 at 6:00 p.m. CT
LOCATION: Autzen Stadium — Eugene, Oregon
What channel is the Wisconsin vs Ohio State game on?
TV: FS1
STREAMING: FOX One
Who's calling the game?
BROADCASTERS: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst) and Josh Sims (sideline)
How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs Ohio State game?
LOCAL RADIO: Badger Sports Network or Varsity Network App
BADGER SPORTS NETWORK TEAM: Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst), Patrick Herb (sideline)
SATELLITE: Sirius XM Channel 391