How to watch, listen and stream Wisconsin Badgers' game at No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers
The Wisconsin Badgers hit the road to take on one of the best teams in the country with the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers hosting them at Memorial Stadium.
It marks Wisconsin's fourth straight game against a ranked opponent and sixth overall on the season.
No one expects the Badgers to pull of the miracle upset against an undefeated opponent, but Luke Fickell is looking for his squad to put up a real fight coming off of a win over Washington.
The head coach has been coy about who will start under center for UW after a punter was their leading passer last week.
Wisconsin will again lean on its defense to try and slow down an Indiana offense that has scored more than 50 points in five games this season.
Here's how you can tune into the game.
When is Wisconsin at Indiana game?
KICKOFF: Saturday, November 15 at 11:00 a.m. CT
LOCATION: Memorial Stadium — Bloomington, Indiana
What channel is the Wisconsin at Indiana game on?
TV: Big Ten Network
STREAMING: BTN Plus
Who's calling the game?
BROADCASTERS: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analyst) and Brooke Fletcher (sideline)
How can I listen to the Wisconsin at Indiana game?
LOCAL RADIO: Badger Sports Network or Varsity Network App
BADGER SPORTS NETWORK TEAM: Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst), Patrick Herb (sideline)
SATELLITE: Sirius XM Channel 85