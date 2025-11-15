All Badgers

How to watch, listen and stream Wisconsin Badgers' game at No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers

The Wisconsin Badgers hit the road to take on one of the best teams in the country with the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers hosting them at Memorial Stadium. Here's how you can tune into the game.

Lorin Cox

Dec 5, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Dec 5, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Wisconsin Badgers hit the road to take on one of the best teams in the country with the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers hosting them at Memorial Stadium.

It marks Wisconsin's fourth straight game against a ranked opponent and sixth overall on the season.

No one expects the Badgers to pull of the miracle upset against an undefeated opponent, but Luke Fickell is looking for his squad to put up a real fight coming off of a win over Washington.

Related: Expert picks for Wisconsin Badgers at Indiana Hoosiers: Trying to avoid a blowout

The head coach has been coy about who will start under center for UW after a punter was their leading passer last week.

Wisconsin will again lean on its defense to try and slow down an Indiana offense that has scored more than 50 points in five games this season.

Here's how you can tune into the game.

When is Wisconsin at Indiana game?

KICKOFF: Saturday, November 15 at 11:00 a.m. CT
LOCATION: Memorial Stadium — Bloomington, Indiana

What channel is the Wisconsin at Indiana game on?

TV: Big Ten Network
STREAMING: BTN Plus

Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter

Who's calling the game?

BROADCASTERS: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analyst) and Brooke Fletcher (sideline)

How can I listen to the Wisconsin at Indiana game?

LOCAL RADIO: Badger Sports Network or Varsity Network App

BADGER SPORTS NETWORK TEAMMatt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst), Patrick Herb (sideline)

SATELLITE: Sirius XM Channel 85

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

Home/Football