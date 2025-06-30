LOOK: Morgan Wallen dons Joe Thomas jersey during Madison concert at Camp Randall Stadium
Country music star Morgan Wallen took over the city of Madison over the weekend with back-to-back nights performing at Camp Randall Stadium.
He made sure to pay homage to his host venue and fanbase during his shows.
After walking out on stage with Brett Favre during his Sunday show, Wallen then donned a Joe Thomas Wisconsin Badgers No. 72 jersey as he sang some of his hits in the rain.
The Hall of Fame left tackle took notice and shared a video of it on social media,
It's hard to think of anything that says Wisconsin football more than a star performer repping an offensive lineman on stage at Camp Randall.
They were the first concerts in the Badgers stadium in 28 years, and Wallen made the most of the rare opportunity.
The Sunday show was interrupted by severe weather, but the country star played through the elements the way many Wisconsin offensive linemen have before him.
That was fitting, for the jersey he chose to wear.