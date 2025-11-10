Wisconsin Badgers offensive line showing real improvement during critical stretch
Between injuries and underperforming players, the Wisconsin Badgers have been starved for offensive line consistency.
They used six different combinations in their first six games. During that stretch, Wisconsin played four power-conference opponents, and in those games, the Badgers averaged 2.5 yards per carry.
But in the last two weeks, which have featured the same batch of starting offensive linemen, the Badgers are finally finding their footing.
Amid injuries, shaky performances, Badgers offensive line is stepping up
Wisconsin's Week 1 offensive line featured, from left to right, Davis Heinzen, Joe Brunner, Jake Renfro, Emerson Mandell and Riley Mahlman.
The only player who remains at the position they started the year at is Joe Brunner.
Riley Mahlman jumped from right tackle to left tackle, with Emerson Mandell sliding over to replace Mahlman. Jake Renfro appeared in four games before being shut down for the year due to injury.
Wisconsin tried two players at center before settling on Heinzen. Redshirt freshman Colin Cubberly has filled the gap at right guard.
With constant shuffling happening up front, the Badgers struggled to consistently run the football.
But even as they've delved into a heavy run-first approach over the past two weeks, Wisconsin is having considerable success on the ground.
They've rushed for a total of 267 yards across the two weeks despite facing stacked boxes due to a non-threatening pass game. Wisconsin's offensive line growth shows in their PFF grades.
With a 64.5 grade against Oregon and a 68.2 grade against Washington, Mahlman had his two best games against power-conference competition. Brunner had been under a 61 in four of his past five games.
Heinzen was benched after a horrendous Week 1 performance but has turned into a serviceable center, a position he hadn't played before this season.
Cubberly and Mandell have been coming into their own as well. Mandell had been Wisconsin's top graded offensive player (minimum 10 snaps played) in two of the past three games. Cubberly had the second best grade of any Badger offensive lineman against Washington.